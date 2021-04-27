Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $3,774,100.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,653 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $9,815,808.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

