O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.93. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.71 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,853. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.26.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.