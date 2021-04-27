Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $51,299.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

