Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

