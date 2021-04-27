Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.33. 506,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.