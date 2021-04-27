Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.