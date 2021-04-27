Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.