Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXSQ. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.92 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

