PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

