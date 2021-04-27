Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.12 Million

Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $116.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $119.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $535.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $549.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $637.43 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $677.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

PCRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 393,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

