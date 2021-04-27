PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PAGS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 2,002,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,752,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

