Palmer Knight Co Acquires 7,457 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. 4,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,409. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

