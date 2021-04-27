ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $133,217.27 and approximately $304.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00465358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.