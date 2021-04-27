Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

