Parker Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $442.98 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $220.57 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.