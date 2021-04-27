ParkinGo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $211.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,921.18 or 0.99877504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00043321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00137682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001804 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.