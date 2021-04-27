Patientory (PTOY) Tops One Day Volume of $9,227.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Patientory has a market cap of $2.94 million and $9,227.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

