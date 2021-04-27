Patten Group Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BBN opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

