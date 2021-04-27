Patten Group Inc. Buys 260 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

