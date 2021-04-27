Patten Group Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IPO opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83.

