Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

