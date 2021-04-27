Patten Group Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.