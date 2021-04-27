Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 335,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

