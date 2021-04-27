Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 228,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

