PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.09. 228,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a market cap of $314.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

