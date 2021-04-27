Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $46.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.20 million and the highest is $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $194.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.44 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,534. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $593.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

