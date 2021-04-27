Pelham Capital Ltd. Makes New $15.54 Million Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises 1.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

