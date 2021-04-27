Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 800,882 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,882 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 8.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Hilton Worldwide worth $134,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,194. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $130.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

