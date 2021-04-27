Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.65. 5,055,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

