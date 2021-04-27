Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.