Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €170.95 ($201.12) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €164.14 and its 200-day moving average is €157.22.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

