Pernod Ricard SA Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pernod Ricard in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

