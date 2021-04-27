Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 628 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $368.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

