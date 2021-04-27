Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,300 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.