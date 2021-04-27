Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $144.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

