Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $203,000 in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUDC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

