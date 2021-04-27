Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

