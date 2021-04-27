Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 135,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

