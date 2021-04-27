Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company gained from higher combustible pricing across most regions during in the quarter. Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has been an upside. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. Moving on, management’s earnings guidance for 2021 is encouraging. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.”

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

