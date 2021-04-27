Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. 1,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

