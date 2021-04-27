Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.53. 20,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $245.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

