Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

