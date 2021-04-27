Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

PINWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

