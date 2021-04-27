Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

