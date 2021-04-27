Piper Sandler Weighs in on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

EQBK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EQBK opened at $30.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

