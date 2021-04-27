Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

