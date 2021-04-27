Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Plantronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLT opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

