Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.17 million and a P/E ratio of -27.38. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

