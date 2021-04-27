PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in PNM Resources by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

