PNM Resources’ (PNM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Williams Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.77 on Friday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 923,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

